When EVERYTHING doesnt matter but the one you love ❤️ @ashleyliai ! Thank you @mytypolife for capturing this special moment! Thank you @jinlee205 for allowing to me to share this important part of my life at @mdcdance! Thank you @nikakljun for the last minute hookup! THANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOVE SINCE. This Night was UNREAL! ?. #philwrightchoreo? #onyoutube #millenniumdancecomplex #philwright #ashleyliai #proposal

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:02am PDT