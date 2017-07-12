We may never know what Brandon Rogers' singing career would have been like if he hadn't died in a car accident last month, but thanks to a moving tribute on America's Got Talent Tuesday night, we're pretty sure it would have been impressive.
Rogers, a doctor from Portsmouth, VA, passed away on June 11 at the age of 29. He was already known as "The Singing Doctor," after his Instagram videos gained popularity. He even had the chance to join Boyz II Men on stage at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. America's Got Talent recruited him to appear on the show based on his Instagram, as well.
“At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you,” read a statement on the show Tuesday night.
The segment began with Rogers calling with his mother for a last-minute pep talk. He then told viewers that the doctors who saved his mother's life when he was 6 years old inspired him to become a doctor himself.
Tyra Banks and the judges were already impressed when Rodgers shared his profession. When he opened his mouth to sing Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky," however, they were clearly floored.
"The doctor is really handsome and the doctor can sing," Heidi Klum said after his performance. "There is something so special about your voice. It's working for me."
Howie Mandel went so far as to say Rogers wasted his time becoming a doctor, when he should have been singing. "But it's good to have something to fall back on I think," he said.
"You are one of the best singers we've had in the competition so far," Simon Cowell gushed uncharacteristically before all four judges voted him on to the next round.
Another message on the screen concluded the segment, and it's safe to say it speaks for everyone who watched: "Thank you for sharing your talent."
