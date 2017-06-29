A Hand Job Sent Kendra Wilkinson To The E.R. — But It's Not What You Think

A hand job gone wrong landed reality star and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in the hospital Tuesday, Perez Hilton reports, but we can pretty much guarantee that she didn't get the injury in the way you think she did.
Wilkinson is starring in a 12-week run of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, in Las Vegas this summer. During one scene of the show, the titular gay man (played by Jai Rodriguez, who you may remember from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) teaches Wilkinson's character how to give a good hand job (“up-twist-over-down”).
It was during that scene that she hurt herself, according to Perez Hilton. Wilkinson posted photos of herself in the hospital to an Instagram story yesterday, of which Hilton took screenshots. In one slide of the story, she is pouting and had written "This sucks. ER."
What makes matters worse is that Tuesday was Wilkinson's eight-year anniversary with her husband, former football player Hank Baskett. Instead of spending it out celebrating, she spent the day in the hospital.
While the two obviously didn't get the romantic night they had probably planned, hopefully they'll be able to make up for it later. For now, Wilkinson will probably need a bit of rest.
According to a tweet from one of Wilkinson's friends, it was actually her neck that she hurt during the scene — not her hands.
I was supposed to be out at a vegas pool party w/@KendraWilkinson but she had to go & pull her neck while demonstrating a hand job on stage?— Jessica Hall (@iamjessicahall) June 28, 2017
Sorry girl. Was doped up all day. ? love u. See u soon. ??? https://t.co/mtr7KONfhc— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 29, 2017
Anyone who has pulled a muscle before knows how painful that can be, and Wilkinson told another friend that she isn't feeling any better, yet.
I hope you're feeling better today!! @KendraWilkinson— Jenny Valenzuela (@JenValenzuela01) June 28, 2017
I don't but thanks Jenny. ??? https://t.co/PbMUztbbAT— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 28, 2017
Here's hoping she feels better soon, so she and her husband can get the romantic night they deserve.
