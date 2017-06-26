In the list of things that affect your personality, your parents are probably at the top. But what about how old they were when you were born?
According to a new study, your dad's age at the time of your birth could have had a pretty big impact on who you turned out to be — at least, if you're a man.
A study published Tuesday in the journal Translational Psychiatry explores whether a man having children later in life means that his kids will be geeky.
For the purpose of the study, "geeky" is described by how intelligent a kid is, as well as whether they exhibit repetitive behaviors or are "socially aloof."
Advertisement
Essentially, the study was looking at whether or not these kids were smart and "socially awkward" — not whether they had a penchant for comic books.
Researchers evaluated 7,781 twins when they were 12-years-old, and found that geekiness was 57% inherited from their parents.
When it came to the boys, researches did see a correlation between their father's age at their birth and these qualities. A boy who's dad was 35 or older at the time he was born was 32% more likely to do well on science, technology, engineering, and math exams than a boy who's father was 25 or younger when he was born.
Girls, however, did not score high enough on the "geekiness" factor for any significant findings.
Magdalena Janecka, a co-author of the study, told CNN that this could be because of the way the study defined geekiness, which might not capture the same qualities in women. Though, honestly, it may also be because the study focused on dads, who seem to have less influence over the likes and dislikes of their daughters as compared to their sons.
The study, after all, also reflects on the type of men who have kids so late in life.
"Men who decide to have a child at an advanced age, they are somewhat different. It's not like the normal population of men having children," Janecka told CNN. "They stay in education for a longer period of time, they focus on their job till later in life, or they are socially maybe less skilled than men who decide to have children earlier."
Advertisement
Is it really that much of a stretch to think they'd pass those traits on?
Read these stories next:
Advertisement