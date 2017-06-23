If you love hummus, and especially hummus with pine nuts, then it's time to check your fridge. The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that they have recalled three different brands of hummus that use a pine nut topping over listeria concerns.
The pine nut flavors of Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Lantana White Bean Hummus, and Marketside Classic Hummus have all been pulled off store shelves and the FDA urges anyone who has these products to either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
The products were distributed nationwide and in Canada, according to the FDA, between April 18, 2017 and June 13, 2017. To check if your hummus has been affected, look for the lot code — which will begin with a “use by” date followed by a “W” and a 7 digit code — and refer to this chart.
According to the FDA, an ingredient supplier that provided the pine nuts to all three brands notified the agency in June that the nuts were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A routine check of a different item produced by the supplier for a different company revealed positive Listeria Monocytogenes findings, so the company is voluntarily recalling everything made in their facility during the time of the potential contamination.
Listeria contamination is most harmful for young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, as well as people who are pregnant, according to the FDA.
In healthy people, symptoms of contamination are: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
So far, no illnesses due to the hummus have been reported.
