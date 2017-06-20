One Boy's Incredible Story At A Lebanese Refugee Camp

Meet Nidal—one of the 4.8 million Syrian children displaced by their country's escalating conflict. At 14 years-old, Nidal has already witnessed unimaginable suffering and cruelty, including the brutal murder of his two brothers when he was 9. Since then, he and his family have settled in a Lebanese refugee camp, fleeing Syria with the hope of finding peace in this new country. Yet when they arrived in Lebanon, Nidal experienced a radical change. Born a girl, he discarded his feminine clothing for a short haircut and sweatpants, passing as a boy amongst the other refugee children. Caught in the deep traditions of a rigid society, Nidal's identity challenges ingrained notions of gender, confounding his peers and teachers as they strive to uncover the source for this sudden shift.