Trader Joe's Has Recalled A Popular Snack Due To Listeria Concerns

We hate to break it to you, but we might have bad news for your snack drawer. At least, if you're a fan of Trader Joe's Grainless Granola. On Thursday, Trader Joe's announced that they are recalling the granola due to listeria concerns.
TJ's has already pulled the affected products off its shelves after an ingredient supplier notified the company that the product had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that could cause serious infection.
The affected products were sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont, with a BEST BY date code ranging from March 28, 2018 to April 10, 2018.
No grainless granola-related illnesses have been reported so far, but Trader Joe's is recalling the product out of caution for customers. The company instructs any customers who bought the affected products to "please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."
Listeria infection can cause headaches, fevers, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, according to the CDC. Listeria contamination can be especially dangerous for those with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly. It can also be dangerous for pregnant people, and can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and preterm birth.
If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send them an email. In the meantime, you may want to restock your snack stash.
