For the past few months, Amy Schumer has been holding in her excitement for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest nights in gameshow history: the Schumers Vs. the Clarksons on Celebrity Family Feud.
That's right: The comedian and her family will square off with the one-and-only Kelly Clarkson and her team on the beloved ABC game show hosted by Steve Harvey, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Though, the show can get pretty competitive, this photo from the episode's taping back in March seems to indicate that there was still plenty of laughter.
In the weeks leading up to tonight's big showdown, Schumer has been busy posting adorable photos from the set and talking about her family's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"Everybody was so into [going on Celebrity Family Feud]," Schumer told Meyers. "I didn't have to twist anybody's arm."
She did, however, have to remind her sister that the overall experience should be an enjoyable one.
"Except my sister was so serious about it," she told Meyers. "We were all excited, like, 'It's going to be fun!' And she's like, 'We are wasting time between practicing right now.'"
Sounds like some tough competition!
Between practice rounds, Schumer found some time to post a number of photos leading up to the big airing. Take a look at just some of her cute Instagram posts:
Don't let her smile fool you; Amy came to conquer. "This Sunday it's going down," she captioned the above pic.
Yes, those are all matching jackets.
Now that's how you make an entrance.
Honestly, it seems like everyone's a winner when you're partying on "The Feud," which is great. Because choosing who to cheer for between Schumer and Clarkson is simply too hard.
