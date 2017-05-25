We're all for kids getting to eat a healthy, well-rounded lunch at school. But some teachers or school administrators who've taken it on themselves to make sure students are eating healthfully take their healthy snack policies a little too far.
We cried foul when a preschool teacher sent home a humiliating note (red sad face included) to a mom who packed a slice of chocolate cake in her kid's lunch, and when a young girl was shamed for packing "too much food." Now, another mom posted about getting a note asking her not to pack Sultanas (an Australian brand of raisins) in her daughter's lunch anymore.
Advertisement
The reason given on the note, which the mom's friend posted to a Facebook group for moms, was that the raisins were too high in sugar.
"?Ok, this is a little crazy! ? A mum in my Lunchbox Ideas Australia group received this letter today from her daughter's daycare/school," the woman who posted the note wrote.
It's true that dried fruit is high in sugar, but it's high in natural sugar, and a handful of raisins isn't exactly going to spike a child's blood sugar into unhealthy levels. What's more, the same note that was sent home banning raisins gives "dried fruit" as an example of the snacks the school would find acceptable.
We're not the only ones who noticed this discrepancy, either. Commenters on the post have pointed it out as well, and are outraged at the idea that schools are placing "good" and "bad" labels on food...especially something as seemingly healthy as a package of raisins.
One commenter summed up the problems with such a note when she suggested that this mom send her own note to the school.
"I hope she puts a note in her daughters lunch box that says Please help us to encourage healthy self esteem and general sanity by not criticising my food choices and in turn, making me feel like a shitty parent," Kylie Maree commented. "Acceptable comments include: good job, you're doing great, your child is happy, well done. The note you have sent is unacceptable due to its judgemental, overbearing and righteous content."
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement