This Woman Was Sexually Harassed On A Bus, But What Happened After Is Worse

Let me tell you a story about why men will never understand what it's like to be female.— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017
I was just on the bus on my way to a meeting. A man taps on my knee. I'm listening to music so take my ear phones out.
He asks me where the bus is going. I tell him what the next station is. He asks me where I'm going.
I'm polite and tell him I'm going to a meeting. He then asks if I want to go for a drink.
In that moment I instantly became worried. Again I am polite and say 'no thank you'. I go to put my earphones back in.
He pulls them from my hand and says 'don't be rude'. I say 'Sorry'. I don't know what to do, I don't want to provoke him.
I look out the window but out the corner of my eye I see he is staring at me and has started to rub his crotch.
I'm horrified and turn to ask him to stop doing it. He laughs at me. I get up and go to the bus driver.
I tell him that a man is rubbing himself on the bus. The driver, a man, says 'he probably isn't- sit somewhere else'.
I say 'the man just asked me for a drink and when I said no started to rub himself'. The driver says, 'what do you expect me to do?'
I say 'remove him from the bus, call the police- I don't care'. The driver then says to me, 'you're a pretty girl, what do you expect?'
You know what I expect, fucking respect for women no matter who they are or what they look like or what they're wearing.
What I expect is to live in a world where it doesn't matter what I look like- when I fucking say no, I fucking mean no.
What I expect is to stop feeling so alone and scared. No man will know what this feels like which is why so many will choose not to care.— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017