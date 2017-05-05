Michelle Obama Tweeted A Phone Number — But Whose?

Someone is going to receive a huge apology and probably a gift from the Obamas this weekend.
On Friday, former first lady Michelle Obama posted on Twitter a combination of numbers: "3149146093." As you guessed, it is a phone number. People all across Twitter quickly freaked out (this writer included). Did our queen just post her phone number online by accident?! The tweet was promptly deleted, but screenshots are forever. Because it's our social responsibility to figure out what was going on with the mystery phone number, we called it. First, we saw that it didn't have a Washington, D.C. area code. Still, we wondered: Would Michelle pick up our call? Hey, a girl can dream.
As it turns out, she didn't — mostly because the number belongs to Duncan Wolfe, a photographer and director who worked at the White House during the Obama administration as a creative digital strategist. (His number is public on his website.)
Our call went straight to his voicemail, probably because everyone and their mother was calling this poor soul to figure out whether the number belonged to our favorite FLOTUS.
People on Twitter were trying to figure out what had happened. Our guess is that Obama or whoever manages her social media account was too distracted at MTV's 2017 College Signing Day, where the former first lady is set to appear. Maybe the number was supposed to be sent through direct message to someone else and not posted for the entire world to see?
However, some people had other conspiracy theories.
Michelle Obama just tweeted someone's phone number, which is also what the Kardashians do when they're mad at another Kardashian pic.twitter.com/lRzUjwtf7d— Jaime Lutz (@jaime_lutz) May 5, 2017
.@BarackObama were you the one that just tweeted that phone number on @MichelleObama's account? pic.twitter.com/3bZNYsEJqT— Andrew Fackson (@fackinpeter) May 5, 2017
Others felt bad for the poor Duncan. R.I.P. his voicemail.
How Michelle Obama ruined Duncan Wolfe's Cinco De Mayo pic.twitter.com/sp6qnXLJZU— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 5, 2017
Duncan Wolfe looking at his phone right now pic.twitter.com/HoTMKYcvzp— Bo Amusa (@JumpManZ) May 5, 2017
Of course, the lame jokes appeared quicker than Obama deleted the tweet.
We feel bad for Wolfe, and we know that Obama is likely to make it up to him. After all, mistakes happen! And hey, at least she didn't post what seemed like a password, like a certain someone who works in the White House did in the past. (Spicer. It was Sean Spicer.)
