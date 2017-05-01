If you thought there was even a chance of getting hints about the upcoming season of Stranger Things, think again. In an interview with People, the cast revealed that they can't even tell their families about the season 2 scripts.
Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo cover the May issue of the magazine, and told the outlet as much as they could about the next installation of the Netflix series — but there's not much that isn't top secret. In fact, only hair, makeup, and a few crew members are allowed on set in Atlanta during filming. As for those scripts? Well...
"My brother always asks me, 'Gate, can you send me the script?'" Matazarro, who plays Dustin, told People. "I’m like, 'It’s a new season, and it’s a lot stricter than last year.' Cause he read them last year, but this year he’s not able to cause we don’t want any, like, hacking interference."
They were able to reveal a few details about season 2, however. First of all, it takes place one year later. Eleven's back, even if we don't quite know how. There's also new characters: Billy (played by Dacre Montgomery) and Max (played by Sadie Sink).
Matazarro teases that this season gives us a closer look at each character on their own, while Finn Wolfhard says this season is a lot more "horror-oriented." Their best friend Will is back, but he's not acting normal — the Upside Down will do that to you.
"I think people are going to like it better than the first season," Wolfhard hinted to People. He doesn't need to tell us twice. Stranger Things is the only thing that could make us want to skip summer entirely so we don't have to wait as long for the October 31 release of the season. At least now we know exactly what we're being for Halloween.
