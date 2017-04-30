Flex those First Amendment rights, stargazers! This Wednesday, May 3, messenger Mercury wraps up a signal-scrambling retrograde that began on April 9. Ever since then, we've all been stumbling over our words — and maybe winding up with the taste of shoe leather in our mouths. (Gulp.) But the gaffes and drags and lovers' quarrels ease up this week as Mercury corrects course. It's time to tell people how we really feel, but in a loving and supportive way. For best results, focus on the positive instead of playing amateur critic. As Mercury powers forward through feisty, quick-fire Aries until May 16, we’re still prone to TMI and SMH blurts. The good news is, it will be easier to apologize or turn your embarrassment into a good joke.
Have you been waiting for Mercury's pivot to purchase new mobile devices or book your summer vacation? Start shopping around; or, if you researched during the retrograde, make your official purchase after Wednesday. Old friends and exes may have crept back into your life since April 9. But do you actually want a sequel to these relationships? If not, keep it moving!