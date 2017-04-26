Watch This Woman Fix A Car Dent — Using A Dildo

Getting a dent in your car can be an annoying situation. Whether it's from a parking job gone awry, a rogue shopping cart, or an overzealous car door, a dent can be an eyesore. Instead of ringing up a body shop, however, Twitter user @_ITgay captured a dent repair using something from a decidedly different kind of body shop — a dildo.
The clip appeared on Twitter early Sunday morning and since its debut has racked up 11,000 retweets and over 17,000 faves, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. In just a quick 16 seconds, viewers can see a woman affix a rather large dildo to a dent via its suction cup. After a few swift jerks, the phallic tool pulls the impression right out. Wham, bam, no more dent. Just like that. It's pretty amazing and if there wasn't clear video evidence, it would be pretty unbelievable, too. But there it is, undeniable evidence that a little elbow grease and the appropriate tools are all anyone needs to fix a minor ding.
Advertisement
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that a resourceful woman has used a dildo to pull out a dent. Cosmo reports that there's video evidence dating back to 2016 of something similar. Admittedly, it took that particular person longer than 16 seconds to repair her car, but she got the job done.
As to why these women happened to have dildos handy, we'll never know. But after learning just how helpful the sexy novelties can be, it's probably a good idea to stash one in the glove box.
Of course, Twitter users celebrated the women's ingenious use of her dildo, with responses ranging from shock and awe to straight-up applause.
And while the original tweet mentioned that it was just a "tip," this user made an important correction.
@_ITGay @momodamermaid DIY "tip"? That's *clearly* the base. ?— Jenny V #PunchNazis (@JennyVSimile) April 23, 2017
Advertisement