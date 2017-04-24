When Desiray Baptiste's boyfriend, Alex, bought her a microphone for her birthday, he probably never expected it'd make her into a viral sensation. But what was a thoughtful gift from her significant other gave Baptiste, an aspiring singer, at least 15 minutes of fame.
Alex gave Baptiste a karaoke microphone along with several other gifts, including a card game and teddy bear. She then took that microphone and made herself a star.
Baptiste posted a video of herself using the microphone, which has an impressive echo effect, on Snapchat and later uploaded the video and a few snaps to Twitter.
Sooooo my boyfriend bought me a microphone... it's safe to say that was a big mistake ?? pic.twitter.com/EhrH2U6Dyy— ?? (@untamed_desire) April 21, 2017
Baptiste first posted a snap of the microphone (and her other gifts) thanking her boyfriend for listening to and encouraging her goals. Then she showed exactly what she could do with a mic in her hand.
"I wanna send a special shoutout to all the lovers in the house tonight," she said in a voice that one commenter compared to Beyoncé. "Ladies, how ya'll feel?"
She went on to pretend she was announcing a wrestling match and shows of her singing (and songwriting) skills. At the end of the stream, she posted a snap saying, "I was going awfffff last night!!!"
But going off paid off. Her tweet has been retweeted more than 21,000 times as of writing, and people have been commenting to tell her how much they'd like to be her friend.
It just goes to show that a thoughtful gift from a S.O., in the right hands, might get you a few new friends, or at least some new followers.
