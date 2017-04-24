Just when you thought you had finished your spring cleaning, the FDA is back with a recall announcement that might have you cleaning out your snack stash, yet again. On Friday, Frito-Lay announced in a statement on the FDA website that the company was voluntarily recalling a select number of its chips due to possible salmonella contamination.
Luckily — or unluckily, for some of us — the only flavor being recalled is the Jalapeño kettle cooked chips. According to the announcement, Frito-Lay received notice that one of its suppliers had recalled a seasoning that included jalapeño powder potentially contaminated with salmonella.
While no related illnesses have been confirmed, Frito-Lay is taking steps to recall the products "out of an abundance of caution."
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. While most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment, as the FDA's website states, salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The products affected in the recall are the Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips, Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips, which are also included in a few select multipack snack boxes (though the other products in those snack boxes have not been recalled).
For more information, head to the FDA's website — and note that you can get a reimbursement at www.jalapenochiprecall.com.
