If you were still on the fence as to whether or not 2017 has been a worse year than 2016, perhaps this news will push you over the edge.
According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
That's right — the recall hasn't affected just any old nuggets. They're the nuggets that come with mac and cheese and brownies.
It seems that the brownies are the culprit for this devastating news, as FSIS's statement says that the brownie mix that they were made with could have been contaminated with salmonella.
The recall affects 110,817 pounds of frozen products, and while FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses yet, it is issuing a recall out of caution for consumers' safety. The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc., the company that owns Banquet, was notified by a supplier that an ingredient in the brownie mix was could have been contaminated with salmonella.
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. These symptoms usually last for around 4-7 days, and most people recover without treatment. FSIS advises anyone who has concerns over illness to contact a health care provider.
But not all hope is lost — the recall only affects products made on January 26, 2017, and that have a use-by date of July 20, 2018. For more information on the affected products, head to the USDA's website.
In the meantime, it's probably a good reminder to get a start doing a spring cleaning of your freezer.
