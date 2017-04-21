This College Student Had A Savage Clapback When His Stepdad Said He Wouldn't Graduate

As much as we like to think about college as the best years of our lives, getting to and making it through college is no small accomplishment — especially for those of us who were the first in our family to get a degree.
So, when a first-generation college grad clapped back at the stepdad who told him he'd never succeed, the internet lost it.
"My stepdad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate," Daivon Reeder wrote in a now-viral tweet. "4 years later he in jail & I'm well...."
Reeder posted this tweet along with a photo of himself decked out in green graduation robes, with the biggest smile on his face — not to mention a few different cords (usually given out for honors or for participation in school organizations) around his neck.
Advertisement
My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... ??? pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni— KING KIDD ? (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017
"I'm just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds," Reeder told BuzzFeed. "I guess people can relate to a humble beginning."
And it's clear that they do. His tweet has 90,000 retweets at the time of writing, and more than 300,000 people have liked it.
People love his response and have been reacting with plenty of gifs that accurately represent the situation.
@_justcallmekidd @meechonmars pic.twitter.com/KgG4VcsllV— Samantha Jane (@sammyjane8342) April 20, 2017
And some are praising Reeder for rising above the negativity.
@_justcallmekidd damn shame your step dad or anybody would say that. Congrats bro, go on to bigger and better things!— D'Challa (@Dr__PoPo) April 20, 2017
@_justcallmekidd Congrats - way to push past the negativity! I'm sure you'll be an inspiration to those coming behind you. ?— andrea. (@IAmAndreaBrown) April 20, 2017
@_justcallmekidd @theBSinBSN Hey congratulations! That must've been tough to hear from someone that's supposed to lift you up. Way to go.?????— NurseMike(Official)☤ (@MichaelWardRN) April 21, 2017
Overall, people are happy for Reeder, and say that he definitely earned the huge smile (and the comeback to his unsupportive stepdad.)
Refinery29 has reached out to Reeder and will update if he gets back to us.
Advertisement