This College Student Had A Savage Clapback When His Stepdad Said He Wouldn't Graduate

Kasandra Brabaw
As much as we like to think about college as the best years of our lives, getting to and making it through college is no small accomplishment — especially for those of us who were the first in our family to get a degree.
So, when a first-generation college grad clapped back at the stepdad who told him he'd never succeed, the internet lost it.
"My stepdad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate," Daivon Reeder wrote in a now-viral tweet. "4 years later he in jail & I'm well...."
Reeder posted this tweet along with a photo of himself decked out in green graduation robes, with the biggest smile on his face — not to mention a few different cords (usually given out for honors or for participation in school organizations) around his neck.
"I'm just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds," Reeder told BuzzFeed. "I guess people can relate to a humble beginning."
And it's clear that they do. His tweet has 90,000 retweets at the time of writing, and more than 300,000 people have liked it.
People love his response and have been reacting with plenty of gifs that accurately represent the situation.
And some are praising Reeder for rising above the negativity.
Overall, people are happy for Reeder, and say that he definitely earned the huge smile (and the comeback to his unsupportive stepdad.)
Refinery29 has reached out to Reeder and will update if he gets back to us.
