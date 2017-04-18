People Are Losing It Over This Photo Of A Girl And Her Family At A Soccer Game

"For all of you negative Nancies, I grew up with 4 parents who all loved me unconditionally," wrote one of the commenters. "My parents not being together was the best possible thing they could've done for me. When they finally decided to split they sat us down as our parents and explained that sometimes, things don't work out. Then, instead of being 'petty' as you are all claiming it is, they constantly worked together to support us and make us happy. I have an amazing support system of four people's families that treat me like their own and four parents whom I can go to with anything. Do not belittle what these parents are doing for their child. Do not."