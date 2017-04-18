Theory Is Doing Something Amazing For Earth Day

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Earth Day, but if you love Theory, the clothing company’s Garment Recycling program is definitely where it’s at. The Theory for Good program will take place at Theory stores across America on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
Customers can head to the closest store to donate their used Theory clothing. In return, you’ll get credit towards your next purchase — and an excuse to splurge on that item you’ve been dreaming of since the moment you laid eyes on it.
The clothing donations will go to an amazing cause: Year Up Inc., a national nonprofit organization that aims to close the “opportunity divide” by providing underprivileged young adults with the education, experience, and guidance that allows them to live up to their potential.
The one-year intensive training program offered by Year Up includes six months of skills training, followed by a six-month corporate internship. Founded in 2000, the organization has served over 16,000 students in 22 cities.
Theory for Good launches at all Theory retail locations on April 22. Use the company’s handy store locator to find where you should bring your retired Theory clothes this Earth Day. And, while you’re in the store and you have credit, there’s certainly no harm in doing some shopping, right?
Party of Theory’s appeal is that the clothes tend to be more “classic” than trendy, so they can be worn for more than just one season. But sometimes it’s wise to bid goodbye to certain items — our sizes change, we want to switch up our wardrobes, or we simply no longer need that suit we bought for job interviews during our senior year of college.
Help out an awesome nonprofit and get Theory store credit? This definitely sounds like the ideal way to spend Earth Day.
Correction: This article previously misstated the dates of the Theory for Good program. These have since been amended.
