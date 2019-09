The new Showtime series Guerrilla has all the makings of great television. It features an amazing cast that includes Idris Elba and Freida Pinto, and it recounts a powerful moment in British history: the Black liberation movement of the ‘70s. However, ahead of last night’s premiere in the U.S., we were already aware of one of its flaws — the erasure of Black women. When I wrote about this erasure, and creator John Ridley’s reaction to the criticism , I hadn’t seen the episode yet. I thought that I would notice the lack of nuanced Black women characters as an annoyance, not as a mistake that would take away from the overall value of the show. After all, I tuned in for six seasons of Girls keenly aware that people of color existed almost exclusively on the periphery. Unfortunately, I don’t think this will be the case with Guerrilla. Not only does it ignore the labor of Black women in this movement, it does so in a way that relies on harmful stereotypes and myths about us.