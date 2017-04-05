This First-Generation Immigrant Got Into Every Ivy League School

Getting into an Ivy League school is hard. But can you imagine getting into all eight of them? Well, that's exactly what a 17-year-old in Southern California was able to do, NBC4 reported.
Meet Cassandra Hsiao, a first-generation immigrant who moved from Malaysia when she was only 5 years old. She's currently a student at the Orange County School of the Arts, and she received offers of admission from Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University, Brown University, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania.
I got into #Yale2021 And my God will meet all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus. ✝️??? pic.twitter.com/NM1RVYTPnH— Cassandra Hsiao (@Cassandra_Hsiao) March 30, 2017
"It's completely surreal," she told NBC4. "I opened them one after another, and they all were saying, 'Congratulations! Congratulations!' And I know that is something special."
Hsiao, who is a writer and journalist, has a 4.67 GPA and an impressive 1540 score on the SATs. According to NBC4, her admission essay was about learning English.
But this was not the only thing that impressed these universities. Hsiao also happens to have a kick-ass résumé: She is a community organizer, one of her school's two student body presidents, she writes for The Los Angeles Times' HS Insider section, and she is her school magazine's editor-in-chief.
Her Twitter and Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of press junkets and of her hanging out with the likes of Octavia Spencer, Chris Evans, and Mads Mikkelsen.
I saw the @giftedmovie last night; it made me full on cry THREE times. This pure, fun, heart wrenching movie stars Chris Evans and @mckennagraceful, and today I had the opportunity to interview them both. ?❤️ Truly a God-given blessing. Stay tuned for interviews, videos, articles and MORE! #captainamerica #giftedmovie
There's no question that this girl is pretty amazing. Now, her next step will be deciding which school she wants to join as part of the 2021 class. A piece of cake, right?
