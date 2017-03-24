Your Perfect Date, According To Your Sign

Don't get us wrong — we love going to dinner and a movie. But we're always on the lookout for new ways to date, too. And avid horoscope readers that we are, we figured the stars were a great place to look for a little inspiration.
We've determined the best kind of date for every astrological sign, based on each one's likes and dislikes. Like we always say, it's totally fine if you don't identify with every single aspect of your sign. If you find that your sign's dating style isn't for you, you should give another sign's date a whirl. The cosmos definitely encourage variety, and you'll perfect your dating game.
Without further ado, discover your sign's dream date, whether it's your first or 50th.