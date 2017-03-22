For all the praise This Is Us has gotten from fans, it's also drawn a lot of comparisons to another NBC drama. Like This Is Us, Parenthood focuses on the various branches of a family of four adult siblings.
So, naturally, fans are wondering if a Parenthood reboot is in the cards. If This Is Us is enjoying so much success — it's already been renewed for two more seasons! — there's hope yet that producers might give Parenthood a second chance.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mae Whitman and Dax Shepard talked about This Is Us, and their own NBC series.
Whitman said that she's only seen the This Is Us pilot so far, but she's interested in the time jumps. "The device of the [multiple time periods] is amazing and I feel like we're all one big family, Whitman told ET. "It's like another generation of us." (Shepard also said he hadn't watched This Is Us, but heard it was "great.")
The actress also said she was happy fans were tearing up at This Is Us episodes they way people used to do when watching Parenthood. "I love that," Whitman told ET. "I'm glad there's something else making people cry."
When ET asked about a potential Parenthood reboot, Whitman didn't rule it out. "I think it's definitely on the table," she told ET. "I think once more time passes where we can tell a whole new set of different stories, we'll get back into it... There are so many things you could do, because you have so many generations of stories being told. I'm always down!"
The actress also said that she and Shepard are still close. "He feels like my second father in real life," she told ET. Please, NBC (or Netflix!) let this reboot happen — these two are too sweet.
