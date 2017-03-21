We are on the eve of Fox’s new drama series, Shots Fired. The new 10-part series covers the killing of an unarmed 22-year-old at the hands of police and a community on the hunt for answers. Obviously this is an issue that has strongly captured the attention of Americans in the past few years. Violence at the hands of police has been a focus of grassroots movements like Black Lives Matter and in the center of our national presidential debates. It makes sense that producers would feel inspired to bring this conversation to television. But I’m on the fence about it and am still debating whether or not I’ll be tuning in.