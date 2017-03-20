Hip Hop Squares is certainly an outlier in the game show landscape. However, it is just one example of the kind of changes we’ve been seeing in the genre lately. Consider the changes to Family Feud since Steve Harvey took over as the host of the show. Not only have the contestants and polls been more culturally diverse, but Harvey’s banter reflects a frank comedic style that is closely tied to Black culture. NBC is preparing to air its second season of a new game show called The Wall. It is executive produced by NBA player LeBron James and often features contestants from various racial and socio-economic backgrounds. The show boasts that it “changes people’s lives.” With $12 million on the line each episode, I don't doubt it.