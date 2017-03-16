Justin Trudeau Brought An Unexpected Guest To A Broadway Show Last Night

Canadian Prime Minister and lover of pandas Justin Trudeau stepped out to a Broadway show in New York City last night. He was accompanied by Ivanka Trump.
The New York Times reports that the first daughter sat between Trudeau and Nikki Haley, the Trump administration's UN ambassador. They saw the musical Come From Away, which is about a group of small-town Canadians who helped in the post-9/11 rescue effort.
Trudeau, who was joined by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, gave a surprise address before the start of the show — and, unsurprisingly, got a standing ovation.
"[The cast] worked to pull together such an extraordinary crowd to celebrate this story of friendship during extraordinarily difficult times between individuals between countries," Trudeau said.
He added: "The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other. This story, this amazing show, is very much about that, and it's about friendship as well."
Others in attendance included Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien, and 600 people with the Consulate General of Canada in New York.
Trudeau made headlines recently when, on International Women's Day, he pledged $650 million Canadian to women's rights initiatives worldwide.
In February, Trudeau held a roundtable at the White House with the president and Ivanka Trump during which they announced the creation of a Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. They discussed critical issues faced by women in business.
