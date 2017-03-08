This Guy Won An Actual Award For Giving A Pregnant Woman His Seat

I'm about 8ish months preggers (again) and I look it. I've been gradually coming to the conclusion that men suck. I didn't get a single subway seat offered to me by a man throughout my first pregnancy. So for the second pregnancy, I had this made and I've been carrying it around everyday - till last Friday. This guy is the winner! #subway #nyc #pregnant #socialexperiment

A post shared by Yvonne Lin (@helloyvonnelin) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:01am PST