But there is still something to be said for the fact that these little women simply being normal is a spectacle in itself. After all, that’s the premise of the show. I don’t get the sense that I’m being forced to watch the entertainment equivalent of medical exams that I may have experienced if the show was on TLC a different network. But the way the cameras on Little Women manage to catch the quizzical stares of bystanders when the women congregate in public spaces, or how they linger a little too long on one of them struggling to get onto a floatation device or motorcycle during a day of relaxation feels like a small push into some weird exhibitionist territory.