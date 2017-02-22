A new face is set to stir up drama for Cookie and Co. on Empire. Deadline reports that Demi Moore is set to join Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and the rest of the cast as a mysterious nurse during the show's fourth season this fall.
According to Deadline, Moore's first appearance will be during the season 3 finale this spring. She'll play "a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family." But that's just the beginning. After what's sure to be a cliffhanger of a season finale, Moore is set to have a recurring role in season 4.
Exactly how a nurse fits into the feud between Cookie and Lucious isn't clear, but if anyone can walk the line between hero and villain, it's Moore. If you recall, she played it cool as ice in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and was the hero in G.I. Jane. Basically, all bets are off. We only know that Moore will join a long (and we mean long) list of actors and musicians set to appear in Empire's fourth season.
Rumer Willis, Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Nia Long are all set to have roles or cameos, too. In the past, the show has featured Mariah Carey, Courtney Love, Jennifer Hudson, Estelle, and Naomi Campbell, just to name a few. Moore's the only one that starred in Indecent Proposal, however. We can't think of anything better to prep for a role on Empire.
In addition to her time on the Fox drama, Moore's set to step back into the spotlight. She just wrapped Blind, an indie flick with Alec Baldwin. Her next feature film will be Rock That Body, a comedy co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Zoë Kravitz.
This isn't the first time Moore's graced the small screen. In 2003, she had a cameo on Will & Grace and starred in several TV movies (and was nominated for an Emmy in the process).
