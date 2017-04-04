Blame Zappos, blame the fact that malls are in trouble, or blame the company for growing too fast. With over 4,400 stores in 30 countries, it might just be too much for the brand to handle. Maybe the stores were too dependent on their famous BOGO sales or the collaborations with fashion-forward designers such as Christian Siriano, Isabel Toledo, Alice + Olivia, and Lela Rose didn't resonate with shoppers (the only one that remains is Siriano's capsule collection). The brand also dropped customer favorite services like custom-dyed bridesmaid shoes in the aughts and hoped that bringing in brands such as Airwalk and Champion would boost its caché in the athleisure and athletic shoe markets.