The future is here, so make sure you have a strong wi-fi connection. 45th & Dean, the digital storytelling hub of cable network A+E, is going to be producing shows for Snapchat under a new deal with the social media platform. According to Deadline, the first project is called Second Chance. It’s going to be a reality show that reunites exes to talk about why they broke up. I’d watch that on any screen. Set for eight episodes to air weekly, Second Chance, premieres in April. It will be available in the app's Discovery section. This is just the first of several of projects that 45th & Dean will produce for Snapchat after the opening of their new studio in Brooklyn. It’s not a far-fetched idea to think that the future of television is right in your favorite social media app. As if Snapchat could get any worse for my battery.
