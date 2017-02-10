This Big Brother Took His Sister To A Daddy-Daughter Dance So She Wouldn’t Feel Left Out

When 17-year-old Mohammad Hasher walked downstairs Saturday night, he saw his little sister sitting on the coach wearing a dress and a frown, BuzzFeed reports. The teen learned that there was a father-daughter dance that night, and since their father is no longer a part of their lives, his sister didn't think she could go. She said she still wanted to wear a dress, even if she couldn't go to the dance, Mohammad told BuzzFeed. So the teen took it upon himself to make sure his sister got to go to the dance and have a fun time, just like her friends. He took 6-year-old Noor to buy a sparkly dress and then went to the dance with her in the place of her dad.
Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don't have a dad but I'll always be there for you ❤ pic.twitter.com/Qo2yNBLZlo— Mohammad Hasher (@its_hashurr) February 6, 2017
The school found his gesture so sweet, they gave Mohammad the "best dad" award and Noor got a box of candy as a prize, according to BuzzFeed. The teen took to Twitter to share his experience at the dance. "Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don't have a dad but I'll always be there for you," he wrote. And Twitter lost it. As of writing, his tweet has 25,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes. Too many crying gifs to count have been posted in reply to Mohammad's tweet, with words like, "not crying, my eyes are just sweating." Way to go Mohammad. You have officially melted our hearts.
