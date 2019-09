This Big Brother Took His Sister To A Daddy-Daughter Dance So She Wouldn’t Feel Left Out

When 17-year-old Mohammad Hasher walked downstairs Saturday night, he saw his little sister sitting on the coach wearing a dress and a frown, BuzzFeed reports. The teen learned that there was a father-daughter dance that night, and since their father is no longer a part of their lives, his sister didn't think she could go. She said she still wanted to wear a dress, even if she couldn't go to the dance, Mohammad told BuzzFeed. So the teen took it upon himself to make sure his sister got to go to the dance and have a fun time, just like her friends. He took 6-year-old Noor to buy a sparkly dress and then went to the dance with her in the place of her dad.