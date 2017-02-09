When Keke Palmer blasted Trey Songz on social media last month for using footage of her in a music video without her permission, some naysayers speculated that the actress was using him to drum up publicity for her new book. But who knew he had a project of his own that was just as juicy? Tremaine the Playboy is a new VH1 dating competition show starring Trey Songz as he attempts to find “the love of [his] life.” The web series will air online at TremaineThePlayboy.com. Although it’s being pegged as yet another reality series, it’s pretty clear that this is more of a parody. The trailer looks like the music video for a collection of Trey Songz's greatest hits. The soundtrack is made up entirely of his own instrumentals. Tremaine the Playboy is also borrowing The Bachelor tradition of handing out roses. There are two hosts, Draya Michele and Steelo Brim. Clips of the ladies cut between them dining with Trey Songz at a massive dinner table, to all of them clad in lingerie and fawning over him on a bed. The confessionals where the women share more about themselves and each other seem scripted and bizarre. At one point, a fight breaks out between the girls and crew member trying to break them up appears to be burning sage to cleanse the room. We’re clearly being trolled.
I’m not sure what VH1 is going for here. But everyone knows that the last great celebrity dating show was Flavor of Love. For the Love of Ray J? Nah. She’s Got Game? The most scandalous thing that happened was the sexual assault suit brought against the Game by one of the contestants. VH1 basically dropped the ball on this genre when it started matchmaking for people that we might actually want to date. So sorry, but Trey Songz with his nice teeth and glowing skin just doesn’t make for a good VH1 bachelor.
