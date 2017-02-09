I’m not sure what VH1 is going for here. But everyone knows that the last great celebrity dating show was Flavor of Love. For the Love of Ray J? Nah. She’s Got Game? The most scandalous thing that happened was the sexual assault suit brought against the Game by one of the contestants. VH1 basically dropped the ball on this genre when it started matchmaking for people that we might actually want to date. So sorry, but Trey Songz with his nice teeth and glowing skin just doesn’t make for a good VH1 bachelor.