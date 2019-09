The Surprising Challenge This Escaping Polygamy Star Didn’t Expect After The Show

Barlow says that it took her longer than expected to do everyday things like find a job and socialize. Now that she's living outside of the religion, she is dressing more conventionally, though she does say that it took some time to acclimate to the outside world. Fellow cast mate Andrea Brewer caught up with Barlow and noted that the changes she saw were drastic, but welcome. "When I got out, I kind of thought it'd be real easy — I'd just get a job, go to school, get all my stuff together real quick, get a car," Barlow says in a clip posted by Us Weekly . "But it's a lot harder than I thought. Over the course of about a month, I probably applied to about 32 different places trying to get a job, and my social skills weren't where they needed to be. It's so hard for me to just go up to a stranger and start talking to them because all my life I was raised, 'Don't ever talk to anybody out of the religion.'" The preview shows Barlow clocking into her new job, so it seems she eventually managed to integrate herself into society outside of the FLDS. Check out the clip, below.