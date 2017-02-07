When a well-known actor shows up unannounced to a stranger's home, we're instantly reminded that anything is possible. According to EW, this is exactly what happened to one lucky L.A. man named Fred (no last name). Thanks to actor Milo Ventimiglia and several This Is Us crew members, Fred got the fan experience of a lifetime. While filming an episode of This Is Us one night in a residential neighborhood, Ventimiglia noticed something special. He saw a man watching the hit NBC show through a window. What are the odds? So Ventimiglia did what any actor worth his salt would do, he knocked on the man's door. Specifically, he showed up with the crew, interrupted Fred's TV time, and recorded the exchange for our joyous amusement. Check out Fred's adorable reaction, below.
When your filming #ThisIsUs & the neighbors are watching...#ThisIsUs while you're filming #ThisIsUs!!! TONIGHT we're back!! 9/8c on @nbc MV pic.twitter.com/XPixJS1j8J— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 7, 2017
