There is a lot to be said about BET programming. Mainly that it sucks, with a few notable exceptions like Being Mary Jane. But every once in a while, with the help of the right people, the network nails it. Case in point: their recent New Edition Story. And it looks like they just set themselves up for another hit. BET just greenlit Street Dreams, a show about rap legend Nas. According to Deadline, Street Dreams is “a show about music, family and the trials and tribulations of the rap game.” It will follow a young Nas as he transitions from drug dealer to rapper on the streets of New York. Obviously, the series is based on the true story of the Queensbridge rapper, who is arguably one of the greatest hip-hop storytellers of all time. Street Dreams is named after his eponymous 1996 hit. Nas will also be one of show's executive producers. Unfortunately for me, there is no word on whether or not
bae he will appear in the series.
Between this and Beyoncé’s pregnancy news, Black History Month is officially starting with a bang.
