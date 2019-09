Uh Oh: Nordstrom Has Revised Its Notoriously Liberal Refund Policy

The retailer also used to offer all refunds in cash, but customers will now have to settle for store credit unless the customer paid in cash. Since the store's system logs people's purchases and examines their IDs when they ask for cash refunds, they can catch repeat offenders. "We’ll follow up with the customer directly and may ultimately make the decision to stop serving them in our stores and online," said Sterken. "Occasionally there have been situations where we have felt a customer wasn’t being fair with us, like when their returns to Nordstrom were greater than their purchases with us or when we have no record of ever having sold the item being returned." You can't blame the company for watching its back. An NRF report found that return fraud around the holidays cost stores over $2 billion in 2015. Of course, if you genuinely got something at Nordstrom you don't want anymore, you should be fine. But be warned: Your buy-and-return sprees may not fly anymore.