So, This Is What Meghan Markle Does When She Isn’t With Harry

While some may have forgotten, let us remind you that Meghan Markle is much more than Prince Harry's girlfriend. The longtime actress has worked consistently since 2002. That in itself is reason for applause. In Markle's most recent role, she plays Rachel Zane in the USA Network series Suits. Tonight, in the midseason 6 premiere, Rachel receives a job offer from her father (Wendell Pierce). But this isn't just any offer, it's a position at a competing firm. Will she accept the opportunity from her dear old dad? If Rachel is anything like her independent-thinking IRL counterpart, Markle, probably not. Check out the exclusive clip below. Suits returns tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Advertisement