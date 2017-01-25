Taboo Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: For All The Tea In China

Step two is a little more solid. With the protection of his pal Atticus (who also hasn't washed off the blood that was splattered on his face last episode), he visits his lawyer and draws up a will that leaves Nootka Sound to the Americans if he dies. "The savage boy is cunning too," Strange admits, because, yeah, that means the East India Company should try to keep him alive now. It's just the Americans who have motive to kill him. Step three is to keep searching for the Nootka treaty — and this is the first time we get to see that his house consists of more than a cramped attic and a dark kitchen. The guy really should kick back and enjoy his space a little more. Anyway, after Winter eerily says something about the bird Delaney has on his back, he goes and finds the same bird etched in the back of the fireplace of his mother's room. What does it mean? To Brace, it means that Delaney's coffee and eggs are getting cold. I was mostly worried that he was going to continue not washing his face and then go around town wearing all that soot forever. Step four: visit a drag performance/male brothel where, under all that powder, is a very familiar pretty face. I knew that look Delaney gave the EIC clerk in episode 1 was supposed to mean something. Turns out young Godfrey once fell in love with him when they went to school together. (Slash fiction in 3, 2, 1...) For now, Delaney's main interest in his old pal is for his spying services. I have my doubts that he has the stomach for it. Step five is where I just can't: winning back the heart of sister Zilpha. She protests too much that she's no longer interested in their sinful past but then arranges for a meeting so she can straddle her dear brother and give him a kiss goodbye. My only hope is that we'll somehow learn that she is really his stepsister, not his father's daughter. Wouldn't that be such a tidy way to make this less nauseating? All this time, was he forgetting to make a plan for his new stepmummy? That's the big question. The king's secretary, Solomon Coop, thinks Lorna Delaney can be of service to the EIC and the crown. Brace would like to dispatch her with a bullet. Delaney seems to want to make her an ally or something. Unfortunately, she doesn't realize she's a pawn in all this, and falls victim to a convoluted plot involving a staged kidnapping by the Duke of Richmond, whom she stabs to defend her honor. "Now they have a good reason to come for her," Delaney tells Brace. Can't wait to see how he handles that one.