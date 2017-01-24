Story from TV Shows

You Need To See Remy Ma’s Heartbreaking Reaction To Her Miscarriage

Sesali Bowen
Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty.
Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop came with a dose of heartbreak. After finding out that she was finally pregnant with the baby that her husband Papoose had been begging her to have, rapper Remy Ma was informed that the pregnancy would come to a premature end. She was having an ectopic pregnancy and the baby would not be able to survive. To make matters worse, she would not be able to conceive any more children on her own. Papoose, per usual, was the model of a supportive partner while Remy struggled with the news. Their relationship has stood the test of time through Remy’s six-year prison sentence. In fact, the couple got married at the start of her incarceration. Papoose made his desires for a baby very clear during their inaugural season of LHH so this blow must have been extremely hard for them. After the episode aired, Remy uploaded a video on Instagram that she’d recorded during the hospital stay that aired on last night’s episode. While she was obviously devastated by this turn of events, she has not ruled out in vitro. So there's still hope for their family to grow, if that's what they decide to continue pursuing.

First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences?? This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" ...made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies ?#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies

