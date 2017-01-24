Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop came with a dose of heartbreak. After finding out that she was finally pregnant with the baby that her husband Papoose had been begging her to have, rapper Remy Ma was informed that the pregnancy would come to a premature end. She was having an ectopic pregnancy and the baby would not be able to survive. To make matters worse, she would not be able to conceive any more children on her own. Papoose, per usual, was the model of a supportive partner while Remy struggled with the news. Their relationship has stood the test of time through Remy’s six-year prison sentence. In fact, the couple got married at the start of her incarceration. Papoose made his desires for a baby very clear during their inaugural season of LHH so this blow must have been extremely hard for them. After the episode aired, Remy uploaded a video on Instagram that she’d recorded during the hospital stay that aired on last night’s episode. While she was obviously devastated by this turn of events, she has not ruled out in vitro. So there's still hope for their family to grow, if that's what they decide to continue pursuing.