You Can Work Out At The Met — & Be Part Of A Rad Art Piece

If you ever wanted a side of cardio with your Chagall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is giving you the chance to do just that. Starting today, the Met is offering up the chance to get your sweat on in its hallowed halls. "The Museum Workout" is a performance art piece conceived by American dance company Monica Bill Barnes & Company and writer-illustrator Maira Kalman. Participants work out in the museum before it opens to the public, so there's no danger of side-eye from people hoping to get a selfie with a sculpture. Running Thursdays through Sundays until February 12, the 8:30 a.m. class consists of "constant movement, exercises, and light stretching," according to the Met's website. The routine is led by Barnes and Bass, who are clad in sneakers and sequin dresses. The duo also handles the choreography while Kalman is the one behind the piece's route and "The Museum Workout" soundtrack, which is a mashup of her voice with Motown tunes and disco tracks. The Met describes the experience as "connecting with the art and the overwhelming power of the galleries by activating one's own body and mind." It's also a chance to get your morning workout in and be part of a one-of-a-kind art piece — and there's no denying how cool that is. Each class is $35 and you can sign up online to reserve a spot. Check out "The Museum Workout" in the video, below, and get ready to sweat.
