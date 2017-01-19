Watch This Mom Blend Navy SEAL Tactics & The Ring To Escape Sleeping Toddler

What appears to be a surveillance video or a clip from one of those weird ghost hunting shows is actually a SEAL Team Six-level escape from a mother in South Africa. In the black-and-white clip, you can see Caryn Smith laying on the floor of her child's room. No, you don't have to keep an eye out for an apparition or poltergeist activity, you're watching an escape. Caryn's husband, Tyrone, shared the video on Facebook and wrote, "The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down!! Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit!! PS The SA Army are calling me for you to do training on the reverse leopard crawl!" We're blaming the nanny cam's low-quality video for the Ring-like feel, which paints Caryn as more of a Korean water ghost than a desperate mom, but when she starts to inch away from her sleeping toddler, fear turns to admiration, because the entire ordeal just goes to show the lengths that moms will endure to get their kids down.
"I decided to sit on the floor next to the cot so he could see me. He then just lay there with his eyes a little bit open. I lay back and noticed he didn’t flinch or move or try and get out the cot," Caryn explained to ScaryMommy. "I slithered a little bit and he still remained on his side. Before I knew‚ I made it out the door and he hadn’t moved. I was too nervous to go back in the room to see if his eyes were open." Caryn's blend of stealth and athleticism is commendable, especially when we learn that she escaped the nursery like some sort of secret agent without waking the wee babe. Ah, freedom. Sweet, sweet freedom.
Advertisement