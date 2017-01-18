This Man Lost 7 Teeth After His Vape Pen Exploded In His Face

Even though the World Health Organization, American Heart Association, and Centers for Disease Control are all staunchly anti-vape, that hasn't stopped many people from partaking in electronic cigarettes. If the health concerns aren't enough to scare people away, Andrew Hall's story might be. The Daily Mail is reporting that Hall, an Idaho car salesman, was admitted to the ICU after his vape pen exploded in his mouth. Not only did the accident cause second-degree burns on Hall's face and neck and the loss of seven teeth, photos on the Daily Mail (warning: they're very graphic) show damage to the bathroom counter and black marks on the wall. "Yesterday morning I was getting ready for work when I had something happen to me that I didn't expect possible. I vape (I know, terrible and uncool) but I no longer do and I hope to possible sway those that do to maybe reevaluate or find other methods of smoking," he explained to the Daily Mail. "I've been doing this for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn't supposed to (battery was in right, always had the shop put it together when I first bought it and add things and maintenance it the right way while taking their advice) but it exploded in my face." Hall insists that his vape pen, an LG HG2, was in working order and was assembled for him at a vape store. While skeptics are claiming that he staged some of the photos, Hall hopes that his accident can be a warning to those who vape and consider it a "safe" alternative to traditional cigarettes. The Daily Mail adds that the FDA will be holding a formal investigation into the safety of e-cigarettes in April of this year. In 2015 and 2016, there were 66 reported cases of exploding vaping devices.
