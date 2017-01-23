There is an inordinate amount of pressure on young women to be successful, creative, beautiful, and desirable to a partner. In your profession, how do you guide them in having more perspective about how to manage these pressures?

"I'd say number one is to fortify themselves. I think young women are really bad at taking care of themselves. They're good at taking care of other people. But basic stuff — the I'll-sleep-when-I'm-dead mentality, you know. They're the first person in the office and last one to leave. Like how much sleep are you getting and how are you eating? These were things I never learned in medical school. That type of thing really can affect your mental health, and your ability to concentrate and your mood. What you need is to fortify yourself. Eating as well as you can, exercising. Are you staying up late checking Instagram, or using [technology] to help you stay stronger?"