Planned Parenthood’s New #IDEFY Campaign Is SO Powerful

For #IDEFY, which is billed as Planned Parenthood's largest initiative to date, the organization enlisted YouTubers TheNotAdam Evelyn From The Internets , and Unapologetically Bria Bea . In the first set of videos, each YouTuber points out that we've already made advances in things such as more inclusive emoji and outdated classifications of sexuality, but that we've still got a ways to go. They also encourage everyone to defy societal norms — and outline exactly how each and every one of us can join in. According to Teen Vogue , all you have to do is "post a picture of your fist with DEFY written across your knuckles to the platform of your choosing and, using the hashtag #IDEFY, [explain] what harmful idea you fight against in your own life." The submissions will all be collected and all the issues will be turned into a piece of art. On January 22 — the official anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the artwork will be symbolically destroyed. The whole thing will be streamed on Facebook Live.