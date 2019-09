Hurn explains that she felt compelled to add the rainbow flag to her screen saver rotation after the election: "I'm going to put the flag up. It's a symbol to be of equality and, you know, of pride — especially for people who are marginalized." In a statement released to KMGH , Rob Visser, president and CEO of Boulder Community Health, said, "I’m writing today to share my personal feelings on the recent media report implying that Boulder Community Health is not supportive of the LGBTQI community and its allies. "BCH unequivocally supports the right of all employees to be part of a welcoming and safe workplace. We are proud to be a community owned and operated health system that reflects the deeply held values of tolerance and inclusiveness that define Boulder." Visser concludes, "It is BCH practice that communications and images in shared workspaces be neutral. The purpose of this practice is to maintain a workplace that is focused on patient care." He adds that Hurn was never threatened with termination and was offered a formal mediation with her coworker. Hurn has not responded to Visser's statement, but Mic reports that she has submitted her two-weeks notice and that Monday will be her last day at the hospital. "If you are white or you are straight, you might not get the magnitude of telling someone they can't have a part of themselves up," she told the Daily Camera . "But it's a step in the wrong direction, a step toward treating them like second-class citizens. It was a much bigger deal than just a small screen saver."