Most recently, Joe Biden won our hearts with the moving speech he gave about sexual assault at the “It’s On Us” summit, but really, there have been so many times, it’s hard to count. This week, it’s with the news that he has detailed his plans to pursue his cancer research efforts once he leaves office. According to The Associated Press, Biden is starting an organization that will possibly be called the Biden Cancer Initiative, as part of his Cancer Moonshot agenda. He made this announcement in a speech on Monday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, according to SF Gate. The goal of the initiative is to improve the nation’s approach to cancer development and research, and also to provide cancer patients with better care. The AP reports that, according to Biden, the initiative “will focus on improving data standards to help researchers, work with community care organizations to improve access to care and push pharmaceutical companies, insurance providers, and biotech companies to ensure patients can afford treatments.” Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May of 2015 after a heartbreaking battle with the disease. Ever since, Biden has made improving cancer research a priority. Though we hate to see Biden leave, maybe if it means he’ll be focusing on important efforts like this, it’s not the worst news. Silver lining?
