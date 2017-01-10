Forget Team Steve and Team Jonathan. Why not choose both, and leave Nancy out of it? In an Instagram post from the Golden Globes, InStyle shared a clip featuring the Stranger Things love triangle — with a twist. And if you're in camp Nancy Is The Worst — she did leave Barb to die, after all — you'll love this video. The InStyle short features Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Steve (Joe Keery) in an elevator. Nancy eyes the boys mischievously — until it becomes clear they're looking at each other, not at her. Even the Duffer brothers didn't see that one coming!
It'd be a stretch for this scene to play out in the show's second season, but hey, anything is possible, right? And if Steve and Jonathan can put aside their differences, the rest of the gang can definitely defeat whatever monsters might be lurking in the upside-down.
