When you've worked at a job long enough, your co-workers become family. And after spending 20 years on the set together, Matt Lauer's Today show fam decided to celebrate the longtime host. The best part? His pal, co-host Savannah Guthrie, broke her maternity leave for a surprise visit. Lauer was clearly touched. After all, the woman just gave birth to an adorable baby, named Charley, in early December. "What are you doing?!" he said, enthused. "I couldn't miss it," Guthrie said.
What a surprise for @mlauer on the Plaza...including @SavannahGuthrie and @DylanDreyerNBC! #ML20 pic.twitter.com/pdaYKvdBc5— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2017
Lauer then proceeded to explain to everyone that Guthrie just sent him a text 20 minutes ago. He was shocked, as if two people texting one another — while in the same building — was truly unbelievable. It was freaking adorable. After that whole pregnancy-shaming debacle late last year, it's great to see to see America's first work wife and work husband fawning over one another.
Fans were clearly glad to see the two reunite.
Seeing @SavannahGuthrie surprise Matt this morning ❤️ best work spouse moment ever! Best morning show with the best people ❤️ #ML20— DME Jones (@DawnieandMarie) January 6, 2017
Tearing up watching @MLauer and @SavannahGuthrie reunite. The love is genuine. Another reason the @TODAYshow is my fav morning show. #ML20— prettyinblack (@peachmoscato) January 6, 2017
