Savannah Guthrie Surprised Matt Lauer On The Today Show & It Was Super Adorable

When you've worked at a job long enough, your co-workers become family. And after spending 20 years on the set together, Matt Lauer's Today show fam decided to celebrate the longtime host. The best part? His pal, co-host Savannah Guthrie, broke her maternity leave for a surprise visit. Lauer was clearly touched. After all, the woman just gave birth to an adorable baby, named Charley, in early December. "What are you doing?!" he said, enthused. "I couldn't miss it," Guthrie said.
Lauer then proceeded to explain to everyone that Guthrie just sent him a text 20 minutes ago. He was shocked, as if two people texting one another — while in the same building — was truly unbelievable. It was freaking adorable. After that whole pregnancy-shaming debacle late last year, it's great to see to see America's first work wife and work husband fawning over one another.
Fans were clearly glad to see the two reunite.
